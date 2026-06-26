UN Expert Calls for Stronger Safeguards in Judicial Appointments

A United Nations human rights expert has called on governments to strengthen the way judges are selected and appointed, warning that growing democratic decline around the world is creating opportunities for political leaders to place loyal supporters in the judiciary.

Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, said judicial appointment systems should be designed to protect the independence and impartiality of courts from the very beginning of a judge's career. She stressed that fair appointment procedures are essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system and ensuring courts remain free from political pressure.

According to Satterthwaite, judges must possess not only the legal knowledge required for the role but also the integrity, judgment and ethical standards needed to make independent decisions, especially during periods of political instability or national crisis.

New principles set minimum standards for fair judicial selection

In her latest report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Satterthwaite outlined a set of guiding principles that establish minimum safeguards for judicial appointments across different legal systems. She said these principles are intended to help countries strengthen their judicial institutions while reducing the risk of interference from political actors, influential business interests or organised criminal groups.

The report covers several key areas, including the institutional structures responsible for judicial selection, the criteria used to assess candidates, the importance of merit-based appointments and the need to promote diversity within the judiciary. It also highlights due process protections that should be built into every stage of the appointment process.

Satterthwaite said these principles should not be applied through a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, governments should adapt them to their national legal systems through structured consultations involving judges, lawyers, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders. She said broad participation would help ensure reforms are practical, credible and responsive to local needs.

Transparency and accountability seen as essential to public trust

The Special Rapporteur urged governments to establish clear legal frameworks that define how judges are appointed and to create independent, impartial bodies responsible for overseeing the selection process. She also recommended placing strict limits on provisional or temporary judicial appointments, warning that such arrangements can leave judges vulnerable to outside influence and undermine judicial independence.

The report calls for selection decisions to be based on objective and pre-established criteria, supported by integrity screening and safeguards that protect impartiality throughout the process. Satterthwaite also emphasised the importance of building a judiciary that reflects the diversity of the societies it serves, arguing that representative courts can strengthen public trust in the justice system.

Transparency, she said, should remain a central principle from the beginning of the appointment process to its conclusion. Governments should also provide effective mechanisms for challenging irregularities and create meaningful opportunities for civil society to observe and contribute to judicial reforms. Satterthwaite concluded that strong judicial appointment systems are a cornerstone of democratic governance, helping courts remain independent even during periods of political change while protecting the rule of law and the rights of all citizens.