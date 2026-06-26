UN Expert Calls for Stronger Safeguards in Judicial Appointments

In her latest report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Satterthwaite outlined a set of guiding principles that establish minimum safeguards for judicial appointments across different legal systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:14 IST
UN Expert Calls for Stronger Safeguards in Judicial Appointments
The report calls for selection decisions to be based on objective and pre-established criteria, supported by integrity screening and safeguards that protect impartiality throughout the process. Image Credit: ChatGPT

A United Nations human rights expert has called on governments to strengthen the way judges are selected and appointed, warning that growing democratic decline around the world is creating opportunities for political leaders to place loyal supporters in the judiciary.

Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, said judicial appointment systems should be designed to protect the independence and impartiality of courts from the very beginning of a judge's career. She stressed that fair appointment procedures are essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system and ensuring courts remain free from political pressure.

According to Satterthwaite, judges must possess not only the legal knowledge required for the role but also the integrity, judgment and ethical standards needed to make independent decisions, especially during periods of political instability or national crisis.

New principles set minimum standards for fair judicial selection

In her latest report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Satterthwaite outlined a set of guiding principles that establish minimum safeguards for judicial appointments across different legal systems. She said these principles are intended to help countries strengthen their judicial institutions while reducing the risk of interference from political actors, influential business interests or organised criminal groups.

The report covers several key areas, including the institutional structures responsible for judicial selection, the criteria used to assess candidates, the importance of merit-based appointments and the need to promote diversity within the judiciary. It also highlights due process protections that should be built into every stage of the appointment process.

Satterthwaite said these principles should not be applied through a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, governments should adapt them to their national legal systems through structured consultations involving judges, lawyers, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders. She said broad participation would help ensure reforms are practical, credible and responsive to local needs.

Transparency and accountability seen as essential to public trust

The Special Rapporteur urged governments to establish clear legal frameworks that define how judges are appointed and to create independent, impartial bodies responsible for overseeing the selection process. She also recommended placing strict limits on provisional or temporary judicial appointments, warning that such arrangements can leave judges vulnerable to outside influence and undermine judicial independence.

The report calls for selection decisions to be based on objective and pre-established criteria, supported by integrity screening and safeguards that protect impartiality throughout the process. Satterthwaite also emphasised the importance of building a judiciary that reflects the diversity of the societies it serves, arguing that representative courts can strengthen public trust in the justice system.

Transparency, she said, should remain a central principle from the beginning of the appointment process to its conclusion. Governments should also provide effective mechanisms for challenging irregularities and create meaningful opportunities for civil society to observe and contribute to judicial reforms. Satterthwaite concluded that strong judicial appointment systems are a cornerstone of democratic governance, helping courts remain independent even during periods of political change while protecting the rule of law and the rights of all citizens.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026