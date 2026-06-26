UN Calls for New Global Strategy to End Poverty

A United Nations human rights expert has called for a major rethink of global anti-poverty policies, arguing that economic growth on its own is not enough to eliminate poverty or improve people's lives. Presenting the Roadmap for Eradicating Poverty Beyond Growth to the UN Human Rights Council, Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Elena Díaz Galán said governments need to place people's well-being at the centre of economic decision-making.

Díaz Galán said the lives of people experiencing poverty are shaped by much more than income levels. Access to healthcare, education, housing, decent work, social protection and participation in public life all determine whether people can escape poverty and build secure futures. She stressed that economic expansion should not be treated as the only measure of progress, as rising national income does not automatically reduce inequality or improve living conditions for everyone.

The report and roadmap were prepared by former Special Rapporteur Olivier De Schutter and present an alternative framework that focuses on improving people's quality of life while respecting human rights and environmental limits.

Participation and equality placed at the heart of policy

The report highlights the value of national anti-poverty strategies developed through meaningful public participation, particularly by involving people with firsthand experience of poverty. According to the report, policies become more practical, ambitious and effective when those directly affected help identify priorities and shape government decisions.

The roadmap also argues that participatory policymaking strengthens democratic institutions by giving communities a greater voice in decisions that affect their daily lives. This process can help rebuild public trust while ensuring that anti-poverty programmes respond to real challenges rather than relying solely on economic indicators.

While recognising that economic growth remains important for many low-income countries to finance infrastructure and improve living standards, the report says growth should be carefully managed so it does not deepen inequality or contribute to environmental damage. Instead, governments are encouraged to adopt policies that balance economic development with social justice, sustainability and equal opportunities.

Roadmap offers broader policy solutions for lasting change

The Roadmap for Eradicating Poverty Beyond Growth is the result of an 18-month collaborative process involving more than 400 contributors, including governments, United Nations agencies, academics, trade unions and civil society organisations. It presents a wide range of policy recommendations designed to reduce poverty and inequality while protecting the environment.

Rather than relying only on traditional approaches centred on economic growth, taxation and income transfers, the roadmap promotes a broader set of solutions. These include stronger redistribution policies, investment in public services, reforms within labour and financial markets, and greater social investment before inequalities emerge.

The report also highlights the importance of reshaping international economic relations. It calls for fairer approaches to sovereign debt, increased international financing for social protection programmes and stronger global cooperation so developing countries can pursue economic models that place less pressure on natural resources and reduce exploitation.

Díaz Galán said poverty is the result of policy choices rather than an unavoidable reality. She argued that ending poverty will require political leadership, meaningful public participation and a willingness to rethink economic and financial systems that continue to drive inequality alongside climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

She said the roadmap provides governments with a practical path forward by placing people, human rights and sustainable development at the centre of efforts to eradicate poverty instead of focusing primarily on economic growth measured through gross domestic product.