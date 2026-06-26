IATA and IATP Join Forces to Ease Aircraft Parts Shortages

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Airlines Technical Pool (IATP) have announced a new partnership to help airlines improve access to aircraft parts and strengthen maintenance operations as the aviation industry continues to face supply chain disruptions. The agreement brings together IATP's long-established aircraft parts pooling network with IATA's technical expertise and digital tools to help airlines locate serviceable components more quickly, reduce operational delays and improve fleet reliability.

IATA Director of Flight and Technical Operations Stuart Fox said closer cooperation across the aviation industry is essential to addressing ongoing supply chain challenges. By combining technical pooling with improved digital visibility of available materials, airlines will be better equipped to maintain aircraft and keep operations running smoothly.

Digital tools and parts pooling to improve resilience

The cooperation focuses on two main priorities. The first is improving access to serviceable aircraft materials by combining IATP's technical pooling programmes with IATA's MRO SmartHub platform. Through the agreement, airlines will have greater opportunities to access shared aircraft parts, equipment and maintenance support while also gaining better visibility of available inventories.

The second priority is strengthening collaboration on technical operations, safety and quality assurance. Both organisations will exchange expertise and promote industry best practices through programmes such as the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and the IATA Safety Connect community platform.

Giorgio Pietra, Chief Executive Officer of IATP, said the organisation's pooling model has supported airlines for decades by allowing members to share critical technical resources. He noted that the current global supply chain situation has highlighted the importance of collaborative solutions, with technical pooling and digital inventory visibility working together to improve operational resilience.

Alongside the partnership, IATA also announced that the core features of its MRO SmartHub platform will be made available free of charge to eligible airlines through a new data participation programme. The initiative will initially include airlines that are members of organisations such as IATA, IATP and the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), with the possibility of expanding participation in the future.

Expanded MRO SmartHub offers greater visibility of aircraft parts

Launched in 2019 and recently upgraded, MRO SmartHub provides airlines with advanced analytics covering aircraft materials availability, inventory usage patterns and parts shortages. The platform also helps operators locate confirmed serviceable parts held by accredited suppliers, making procurement and maintenance planning more efficient.

Fox said wider access to the platform will help airlines manage available inventories more effectively while complementing existing aircraft parts pooling programmes.

IATP's global technical pooling network already provides members with access to more than 6,600 aircraft parts across 350 stations worldwide. The organisation also supports line maintenance services at more than 900 locations and offers worldwide aircraft recovery coverage, helping airlines respond more effectively when operational disruptions occur.

IATP Chairman and Custodian Essam Hanafy said these capabilities enable airlines to improve fleet availability, lower operating costs and maintain service continuity despite ongoing supply chain pressures.

Both organisations believe the new partnership will strengthen collaboration across the aviation industry while giving airlines practical tools to improve maintenance planning, access essential components more quickly and reduce the operational impact of continuing global supply chain constraints.