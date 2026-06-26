Usyk's Final Dance: A Champ's Farewell

In a significant move for the boxing world, Oleksandr Usyk has announced his decision to vacate his heavyweight championship titles. The Ukrainian boxer, celebrated for winning all 25 of his professional bouts, including a notable victory over Tyson Fury, cited a desire to give other athletes a chance to compete for the prestigious honors.

A video message on Usyk's Instagram confirmed his intention to step down from holding the titles, though he assured fans that he is not retreating from the sport completely. Instead, Usyk is gearing up for what he describes as a "last dance," hinting at a final, potentially career-defining match on the horizon.

Usyk, a 2012 Olympic champion, previously relinquished his WBO title a year ago. He comes off a victory via TKO against Rico Verhoeven and remains focused on his upcoming plans. His announcement is both a moment of closure and anticipation in the world of boxing. "Glory to God, Glory to Ukraine," he concluded, remaining steadfast in his personal and professional convictions.