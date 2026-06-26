Usyk's Final Dance: A Champ's Farewell

Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian boxing champion, announced his decision to vacate his heavyweight titles, including WBC, WBA, and IBF, to pursue one last fight. Having remained undefeated in 25 matches, Usyk aims to allow other boxers the opportunity to claim the titles, while he prepares for a final bout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oleksandr Usyk Said On Friday He Has Vacated His Wbc | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:26 IST
Usyk's Final Dance: A Champ's Farewell

In a significant move for the boxing world, Oleksandr Usyk has announced his decision to vacate his heavyweight championship titles. The Ukrainian boxer, celebrated for winning all 25 of his professional bouts, including a notable victory over Tyson Fury, cited a desire to give other athletes a chance to compete for the prestigious honors.

A video message on Usyk's Instagram confirmed his intention to step down from holding the titles, though he assured fans that he is not retreating from the sport completely. Instead, Usyk is gearing up for what he describes as a "last dance," hinting at a final, potentially career-defining match on the horizon.

Usyk, a 2012 Olympic champion, previously relinquished his WBO title a year ago. He comes off a victory via TKO against Rico Verhoeven and remains focused on his upcoming plans. His announcement is both a moment of closure and anticipation in the world of boxing. "Glory to God, Glory to Ukraine," he concluded, remaining steadfast in his personal and professional convictions.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026