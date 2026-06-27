Dani Ceballos Bids Farewell to Real Madrid: A New Chapter Begins

Midfielder Dani Ceballos Said On Friday He Was Leaving Real Madrid After Spending Seven Seasons With The Spanish Club The Yearold

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has announced his departure from Real Madrid after a notable seven seasons with the Spanish club. During his tenure, the 29-year-old made 215 appearances and played a pivotal role in winning 16 trophies, including three Champions League titles.

Ceballos, who joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017, also spent two successful seasons on loan at Arsenal. In a statement shared on social platform X, he reflected on his decision to leave, describing it as difficult yet necessary to pursue new challenges with the same zeal he once had when arriving at Madrid.

In an official statement, Real Madrid extended their gratitude to Ceballos for his commitment and dedication, wishing him and his family success in their future endeavors. Despite struggling with injuries that limited his playtime last season, Ceballos remains hopeful about the opportunities ahead.