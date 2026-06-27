Jordie Bos: The Rising Star Leading Australia's World Cup Charge

Australia's journey into the World Cup knockout stage is greatly attributed to Jordie Bos, a talented 23-year-old playing in the Netherlands. His exceptional performance during the 0-0 draw against Paraguay helped secure Australia's spot in the last 32. Bos's versatility and speed make him a standout player for the Socceroos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pragmatic | Updated: 27-06-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 02:26 IST
Jordie Bos: The Rising Star Leading Australia's World Cup Charge

Australia's youthful squad has made headlines for its dynamic entry into the World Cup knockout phase, led by the impressive Jordie Bos. The versatile 23-year-old, based in the Netherlands, played a crucial role in a tense 0-0 draw with Paraguay, securing a last 32 spot for the Socceroos.

In a striking performance, Bos adapted effortlessly from his usual left-wingback role to cover the right, stepping in for the injured Jacob Italiano. He showcased his skills as he navigated past Paraguay's defense, nearly scoring a goal following a daring run in the match's closing moments, a display that captivated fans and teammates alike.

Beyond this tournament, Bos has proven his prowess at Feyenoord, contributing significantly to the club's success with his adaptability and athleticism. As one of the tournament's fastest players, he embodies the promise of Australia's emerging soccer talents, marking a new era alongside young teammates like Lucas Herrington and Nestory Irankunda.

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