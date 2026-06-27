Konrad Laimer's 'Pretty Official' Contract Extension with Bayern Munich

Austria Midfielder Konrad Laimer Appeared To Confirm On Friday He Has Extended His Contract With Bayern Munich Until

Austria's midfielder Konrad Laimer has all but confirmed he will remain with Bayern Munich until 2029, telling the media on Friday that the deal is 'pretty official.' No official statement has been made by the club yet.

During a press conference ahead of Austria's World Cup game against Algeria, Laimer brushed off any notion that the ongoing contract talks had been a diversion. 'A lot of people talked about it... so it's pretty official, isn't it?' he remarked, adding that he doesn't pay much attention to media coverage.

It has been reported by German outlets that protracted discussions over salary terms had been ongoing for over half a year. Laimer, currently aged 29, commented that such speculation is a routine part of football, acknowledging that much of it comes from external sources and that there's always widespread coverage.