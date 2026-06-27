Geely Holding Groups Lotus Brand Electric Vehicles Will Arrive In Canada Next Month Under An Agreement Between Prime Minister Mark Carney And Chinese President Xi Jinping

In a significant development, Geely Holding Group's Lotus brand electric vehicles are poised to hit Canadian soil next month, following a landmark agreement between Prime Minister Mark Carney and China's President Xi Jinping. Chinese Ambassador to Canada, Wang Di, confirmed this expansion strategy on Friday.

The deal permits up to 49,000 Chinese-manufactured EVs to be sold annually in Canada with reduced tariffs, a strategic move by Carney to diversify trade away from the United States. Ambassador Wang announced the arrival of Geely EVs in Montreal next month, while other Chinese brands, including Chery and BYD, are in talks with Canadian agencies to proceed with similar plans.

This introduction marks the first step in China's broader automotive engagement with Canada. Prime Minister Carney hopes to double exports to China by 2030, though President Xi suggests a potential 100% increase. Despite some U.S. criticism, Canadian officials are optimistic about strengthening ties with China across various sectors.