Geely's Lotus EVs Set to Electrify Canadian Roads: A Step in China's Automotive Expansion

Geely Holding Group's Lotus electric vehicles (EVs) will enter Canada following a deal involving Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping. This move, aimed at reducing economic reliance on the U.S., allows up to 49,000 Chinese EVs annually to benefit from reduced tariffs. Other Chinese brands are also considering similar ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geely Holding Groups Lotus Brand Electric Vehicles Will Arrive In Canada Next Month Under An Agreement Between Prime Minister Mark Carney And Chinese President Xi Jinping | Updated: 27-06-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 03:46 IST
Geely's Lotus EVs Set to Electrify Canadian Roads: A Step in China's Automotive Expansion

In a significant development, Geely Holding Group's Lotus brand electric vehicles are poised to hit Canadian soil next month, following a landmark agreement between Prime Minister Mark Carney and China's President Xi Jinping. Chinese Ambassador to Canada, Wang Di, confirmed this expansion strategy on Friday.

The deal permits up to 49,000 Chinese-manufactured EVs to be sold annually in Canada with reduced tariffs, a strategic move by Carney to diversify trade away from the United States. Ambassador Wang announced the arrival of Geely EVs in Montreal next month, while other Chinese brands, including Chery and BYD, are in talks with Canadian agencies to proceed with similar plans.

This introduction marks the first step in China's broader automotive engagement with Canada. Prime Minister Carney hopes to double exports to China by 2030, though President Xi suggests a potential 100% increase. Despite some U.S. criticism, Canadian officials are optimistic about strengthening ties with China across various sectors.

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