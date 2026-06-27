Bible in Texas Schools: New Reading Mandates Stir Debate

The Texas Board of Education has approved new reading lists for public schools, mandating inclusion of Bible passages as part of a broader effort to incorporate conservative and religious ideals. This move, supported by the Republican-dominated board, is met with criticism for potentially breaching the church-state separation principle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Texas Board Of Education On Friday Approved Mandated Reading Lists For Public School Children That Include Passages From The Bible The Latest Effort By Leaders There To Infuse The Education System With Conservative And Religious Ideals The Republicandominated Board | Updated: 27-06-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 03:16 IST
Bible in Texas Schools: New Reading Mandates Stir Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the Texas Board of Education passed new mandated reading lists for public schoolchildren that include passages from the Bible. This decision marks a further attempt by the state’s leadership to blend conservative and religious beliefs into the educational system.

The Republican-majority board voted 9-5, with one member not voting, to implement these reading lists for over 5 million students by 2030. Texas had previously required the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools, a ruling upheld by a federal appeals court despite criticism from those who argue it violates the Constitution’s establishment clause.

The reading lists hold a mix of non-Biblical and classic texts, such as Aesop's fables and Don Quixote. However, critics like Rachel Laser of Americans United for Separation of Church and State argue that the measures impose a narrow set of beliefs on schoolchildren, potentially misrepresenting America’s diverse cultural heritage.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026