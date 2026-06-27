Bible in Texas Schools: New Reading Mandates Stir Debate
The Texas Board of Education has approved new reading lists for public schools, mandating inclusion of Bible passages as part of a broader effort to incorporate conservative and religious ideals. This move, supported by the Republican-dominated board, is met with criticism for potentially breaching the church-state separation principle.
On Friday, the Texas Board of Education passed new mandated reading lists for public schoolchildren that include passages from the Bible. This decision marks a further attempt by the state’s leadership to blend conservative and religious beliefs into the educational system.
The Republican-majority board voted 9-5, with one member not voting, to implement these reading lists for over 5 million students by 2030. Texas had previously required the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools, a ruling upheld by a federal appeals court despite criticism from those who argue it violates the Constitution’s establishment clause.
The reading lists hold a mix of non-Biblical and classic texts, such as Aesop's fables and Don Quixote. However, critics like Rachel Laser of Americans United for Separation of Church and State argue that the measures impose a narrow set of beliefs on schoolchildren, potentially misrepresenting America’s diverse cultural heritage.