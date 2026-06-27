Bible in Texas Schools: New Reading Mandates Stir Debate

The Texas Board Of Education On Friday Approved Mandated Reading Lists For Public School Children That Include Passages From The Bible The Latest Effort By Leaders There To Infuse The Education System With Conservative And Religious Ideals The Republicandominated Board

On Friday, the Texas Board of Education passed new mandated reading lists for public schoolchildren that include passages from the Bible. This decision marks a further attempt by the state’s leadership to blend conservative and religious beliefs into the educational system.

The Republican-majority board voted 9-5, with one member not voting, to implement these reading lists for over 5 million students by 2030. Texas had previously required the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools, a ruling upheld by a federal appeals court despite criticism from those who argue it violates the Constitution’s establishment clause.

The reading lists hold a mix of non-Biblical and classic texts, such as Aesop's fables and Don Quixote. However, critics like Rachel Laser of Americans United for Separation of Church and State argue that the measures impose a narrow set of beliefs on schoolchildren, potentially misrepresenting America’s diverse cultural heritage.