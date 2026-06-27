Usyk's Farewell: The Last Dance of the Undefeated Heavyweight

Ukraines Undefeated Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk Said On Friday He Had Vacated His Wbc

In an unexpected move, Oleksandr Usyk, Ukraine's undefeated heavyweight world champion, has vacated his WBC, WBA, and IBF belts to pursue one last prominent battle, likely to be staged in the United States.

Announcing the news on his Instagram, the 39-year-old boxer explained his decision to release his claim on the titles, allowing upcoming fighters to compete for them. Usyk emphasized his intent to retire with a meaningful finale in the US, leaving a lasting legacy behind.

Usyk's decision came amid his recent victory over Rico Verhoeven, setting the stage for a potential rematch. Meanwhile, this move could also make way for Anthony Joshua, whom Usyk has previously defeated, to unify the belts once more.