Madison Keys Triumphs with Third Eastbourne Open Victory

Madison Keys, a two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist, clinched her third Eastbourne Open title on Saturday, defeating Tatjana Maria 7-5 6-4. The victory came after a determined performance in which Keys secured the first set with a strong finish, and a crucial break in the seventh game of the second set.

Maria, a former Queen's Club Champion from Germany, fought valiantly, saving three set points to draw level at 5-5 in the first set. However, former Australian Open champion Keys ultimately proved superior, closing out the set and maintaining momentum into the second.

Meanwhile, weather conditions delayed the men's final between Zizou Bergs and Ugo Humbert, which was rescheduled for Sunday after rain intervened with Humbert leading 2-1 in the first set. The tournament continues as players gear up for next week's Wimbledon clashes.