Madison Keys Triumphs with Third Eastbourne Open Victory

Madison Keys secured her third Eastbourne Open title with a 7-5 6-4 victory against Tatjana Maria. The men's final between Zizou Bergs and Ugo Humbert was postponed due to rain. The decisive win sets Keys up for her next challenge at Wimbledon, facing fellow American Kayla Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Twotime Wimbledon Quarterfinalist Madison Keys Clinched Her Third Eastbourne Open Title On Saturday With A Win Over Tatjana Maria | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:34 IST
Madison Keys Triumphs with Third Eastbourne Open Victory
Madison Keys

Madison Keys, a two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist, clinched her third Eastbourne Open title on Saturday, defeating Tatjana Maria 7-5 6-4. The victory came after a determined performance in which Keys secured the first set with a strong finish, and a crucial break in the seventh game of the second set.

Maria, a former Queen's Club Champion from Germany, fought valiantly, saving three set points to draw level at 5-5 in the first set. However, former Australian Open champion Keys ultimately proved superior, closing out the set and maintaining momentum into the second.

Meanwhile, weather conditions delayed the men's final between Zizou Bergs and Ugo Humbert, which was rescheduled for Sunday after rain intervened with Humbert leading 2-1 in the first set. The tournament continues as players gear up for next week's Wimbledon clashes.

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