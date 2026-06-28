Marrit Steenbergen Sets New World Record in Swimming Spectacle

Dutch swimmer Marrit Steenbergen broke the women's 100m freestyle world record at the Sette Colli International Trophy in Rome with a time of 51.68 seconds, surpassing Sarah Sjostrom's previous record. After setbacks, Steenbergen has been setting records and is poised to inspire more swimmers in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrit Steenbergen Broke The Womens Metres Freestyle World Record On Saturday | Updated: 28-06-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 10:06 IST
Marrit Steenbergen Sets New World Record in Swimming Spectacle

Dutch swimmer Marrit Steenbergen shattered the 100 meters freestyle world record, clocking 51.68 seconds at the Sette Colli International Trophy in Rome, Italy. The 26-year-old eclipsed the 51.71 seconds record set by Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom at the 2017 World Championships.

Despite finishing seventh in the 2024 Paris Olympics behind Sjostrom, Steenbergen's recent performances have set new standards in swimming. She defended her world title in Singapore against Australia's former world champion Mollie O'Callaghan and was named European Aquatics' best women's swimmer of 2025.

Steenbergen expressed newfound confidence in her abilities, ready to lead the charge for future swimmers to break into the 51-second range in the 100m freestyle. Her record-breaking feats follow American swimmer Kate Douglass breaking Sjostrom's 50m freestyle world record earlier this month.

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