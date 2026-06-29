Bromell's Stunning Victory Shakes Paris Diamond League

Trayvon Bromell triumphed in the men's 100m at the Paris Diamond League, beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles with a time of 9.91 seconds. In the pole vault, Armand Duplantis set a meeting record. Several other athletes achieved notable records, marking the event with memorable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trayvon Bromell Upset Reigning M Olympic Champion Noah Lyles To Win The Mens M At The Paris Diamond League On Sunday | Updated: 29-06-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 01:04 IST
Bromell's Stunning Victory Shakes Paris Diamond League

In a thrilling showdown at the Paris Diamond League, Trayvon Bromell emerged victorious in the men's 100m, clocking an impressive 9.91 seconds to defeat reigning Olympic champion Noah Lyles, handing him his first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Armand Duplantis dominated the pole vault event, setting a new meeting record of 6.13 meters, although he fell short of breaking the world record. The event was a spectacle of athletic prowess, with numerous other athletes achieving significant milestones.

Notably, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs secured third place in a season-best performance, while in other events, Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi and the Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino both set remarkable records, showcasing the global talent converging at Stade Charlety.

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