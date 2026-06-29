Operation Viper: Strategic Strikes on Militant Hideouts

Pakistan's security forces executed an intelligence-led operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, followed by targeted strikes that eliminated 29 militants. This action was a response to numerous militant attacks across the nation, as announced by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on the social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakistans Security Forces Carried Out An Intelligencebased Ground Operation Along The Pakistanafghanistan Border On Sunday | Updated: 29-06-2026 02:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 02:13 IST
Operation Viper: Strategic Strikes on Militant Hideouts
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In a decisive move, Pakistan's security forces conducted a strategic operation on Sunday along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Intelligence reports guided the operation, leading to precision strikes on militant hideouts, resulting in the deaths of 29 fighters.

According to officials quoted by the Associated Press, these actions were in response to a series of militant assaults throughout the country. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the operation and its objectives on the social media platform X.

While officials have stated the operation's success, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of the report at this time.

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