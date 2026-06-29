Mandopop Star Jolin Tsai Shines at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards; US Cracks Down on Illegal World Cup Streams

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Mandopop Megastar Jolin Tsai Wins Best Album At Taiwans Annual Music Awards Mandopop Megastar Jolin Tsai Won Album Of The Year On Saturday In Taipei

In a prominent showing at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, Mandopop megastar Jolin Tsai clinched the album of the year award, underscoring her vast influence in a Chinese-speaking world of Taiwanese music that enjoys creative freedom.

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities have shut down nearly 400 websites that illegally streamed the World Cup. The operation, aimed at disrupting global networks exploiting the tournament's popularity, was supported by FIFA and media giants NBC Universal and Warner Brothers.

The actions highlight ongoing efforts to protect intellectual property rights amidst the rising demand for online content, reflecting significant collaborations between U.S. legal entities and international organizations.