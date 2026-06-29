Jannik Sinner Prevails in Wimbledon Thriller

World Number One Jannik Sinner Survived An Early Scare In His Wimbledon Title Defence But The Italian Shook Off The Rust And Fought Past Serb Miomir Kecmanovic On Monday To Reach The Second Round Victory In Sinners First Competitive Grass Court Match Of The Season Following His Premature French Open Exit Last Month Was His Th Win At The Grand Slams

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, faced an early challenge during his Wimbledon title defense but ultimately triumphed over Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in a gripping five-set match on Monday.

His performance drew him level with Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam victories by an Italian, as he overcame a shaky start and concerns from his premature French Open exit.

Despite on-court mishaps, including a fall and a tense tiebreak loss, Sinner demonstrated resilience, ultimately dominating the final sets to secure a second-round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges.