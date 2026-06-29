Jannik Sinner Prevails in Wimbledon Thriller

Jannik Sinner, world number one, overcame a tough challenge from Miomir Kecmanovic in his Wimbledon title defense, advancing to the second round after a five-set battle. Despite setbacks including an early set loss and a mishap on court, Sinner rallied to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Number One Jannik Sinner Survived An Early Scare In His Wimbledon Title Defence But The Italian Shook Off The Rust And Fought Past Serb Miomir Kecmanovic On Monday To Reach The Second Round Victory In Sinners First Competitive Grass Court Match Of The Season Following His Premature French Open Exit Last Month Was His Th Win At The Grand Slams | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:41 IST
Jannik Sinner Prevails in Wimbledon Thriller
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, faced an early challenge during his Wimbledon title defense but ultimately triumphed over Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in a gripping five-set match on Monday.

His performance drew him level with Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam victories by an Italian, as he overcame a shaky start and concerns from his premature French Open exit.

Despite on-court mishaps, including a fall and a tense tiebreak loss, Sinner demonstrated resilience, ultimately dominating the final sets to secure a second-round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges.

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