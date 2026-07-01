Tyson Fury's Warm-up Bout Against Mariusz Wach: Setting the Stage for Anthony Joshua Showdown

Tyson Fury, the renowned boxing champion, is scheduled to face Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in a warm-up bout in Pattaya, Thailand, on July 24. This fight is strategically planned to prepare Fury for a significant showdown with British rival Anthony Joshua.

The upcoming clash signifies a crucial phase in Fury's career, amidst a heavyweight division brimming with opportunities after Oleksandr Usyk's decision to give up his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles. Fury expressed his enthusiasm about hosting the event in Pattaya, a place he holds dear, and his desire to give back to its community.

Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, emphasized the importance of this fight as it serves as crucial preparation for the impending challenge against Joshua. With a training base in Thailand, Fury is determined to emerge victorious against Wach, who holds a 39-13 record but has lost seven of his last 10 fights.