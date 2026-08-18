South Korea’s Strategic Recalibration: Defense, Alliances, and Future Conflict

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need for stronger independent defense capabilities, declaring civil-defense exercises are not a threat to North Korea but are defensive measures. His remarks were in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to reduce joint military exercises with South Korea.

Lee reiterated that Seoul should continue its plans to assume wartime operational control from the United States as part of the government’s strategy. He noted that a robust alliance with the U.S. solidifies security, while bolstering South Korea’s own capabilities enhances its value as an ally.

At a National Security Council meeting, Lee affirmed that the civil-defense activities accompanying major U.S.-South Korea drills are designed to protect South Koreans, denying any aggressive intent towards North Korea. The focus remains on safeguarding citizens rather than escalating tensions, according to the Blue House statement.