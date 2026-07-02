Rising Star Ryunosuke Ito Set for Rugby Debut
Japan introduces Ryunosuke Ito, an uncapped flyhalf, for their first Nations Championship test against Italy at Tokyo's Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium. This promising decision marks a significant moment in Ito's career, highlighting Japan's strategy to infuse fresh talent into their rugby line-up as they face international challenges.
Japan has announced the debut of Ryunosuke Ito, an uncapped flyhalf, in their upcoming Nations Championship test match against Italy. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Tokyo's Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.
This decision underscores Japan's efforts to bring new energy and talent into their rugby team, marking a significant opportunity for Ito to make his mark on the international stage.
The inclusion of Ito in the starting lineup is a strategic move as Japan aims to strengthen their performance against formidable opponents like Italy in the prestigious championship.