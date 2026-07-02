Rising Star Ryunosuke Ito Set for Rugby Debut

Japan Have Named Uncapped Flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito To Start Their First Nations Championship Test Against Italy At Tokyos Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium On Saturday

Japan has announced the debut of Ryunosuke Ito, an uncapped flyhalf, in their upcoming Nations Championship test match against Italy. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Tokyo's Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.

This decision underscores Japan's efforts to bring new energy and talent into their rugby team, marking a significant opportunity for Ito to make his mark on the international stage.

The inclusion of Ito in the starting lineup is a strategic move as Japan aims to strengthen their performance against formidable opponents like Italy in the prestigious championship.