Zverev Advances to Wimbledon Third Round

French Open Champion Alexander Zverev Continued His Bid For A Second Straight Grand Slam Trophy As The German Beat Unseeded Valentin Royer On Thursday To Move Into The Wimbledon Third Round Just Weeks After Ending His Long Wait For A Maiden Major At Roland Garros

French Open champion Alexander Zverev continued his pursuit of a second consecutive Grand Slam title by defeating unseeded Valentin Royer in straight sets on Thursday, advancing to the third round of Wimbledon.

Just weeks after his maiden major victory at Roland Garros, Zverev dominated his French opponent from the start. After conceding the first game, he exhibited near-flawless tennis to secure nine consecutive games, eventually clinching the second set with a forehand winner.

Although Zverev had a slight stumble in the third set with a double fault and forehand error, he regained his composure to overcome a comeback effort from Royer, winning the tiebreak and setting the stage for his next match against American Marcos Giron.