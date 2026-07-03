Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return to NWSL

Australian football star Sam Kerr has made a triumphant return to Gotham FC, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career. Known as one of the top strikers globally, Kerr returns to North America after helping Chelsea dominate the Women's Super League, amassing five titles during her tenure.

The 32-year-old holds the accolade of the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) top scorer, despite her years in England. Her previous NWSL stint was with the team when it was Sky Blue FC, and her return is highly anticipated, as the league competes with international clubs for top talent.

Kerr, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or voting, is eager to adapt to the demanding, competitive nature of the NWSL. Her move, partially inspired by her team allegiance and personal ties in the U.S., is sealed with a stable contract extending to 2030, a fundamental shift from her earlier, more itinerant career years.