Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return to NWSL

Sam Kerr, a top striker of her generation, returns to Gotham FC and the NWSL after a successful stint with Chelsea in England. The 32-year-old aims to bring her experience and trophy-winning prowess back to North America, seeking stability and competitiveness in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sam Kerrs Return To Gotham Fc Marks A Fullcircle Moment For The Australia Great | Updated: 03-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 01:14 IST
Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return to NWSL
Sam Kerr

Australian football star Sam Kerr has made a triumphant return to Gotham FC, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career. Known as one of the top strikers globally, Kerr returns to North America after helping Chelsea dominate the Women's Super League, amassing five titles during her tenure.

The 32-year-old holds the accolade of the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) top scorer, despite her years in England. Her previous NWSL stint was with the team when it was Sky Blue FC, and her return is highly anticipated, as the league competes with international clubs for top talent.

Kerr, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or voting, is eager to adapt to the demanding, competitive nature of the NWSL. Her move, partially inspired by her team allegiance and personal ties in the U.S., is sealed with a stable contract extending to 2030, a fundamental shift from her earlier, more itinerant career years.

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