Back Injury Sidelines Tony Yoka from WBA Title Bout

French Heavyweight Tony Yoka Has Been Ruled Out Of A Wba Title Bout With Russias Murat Gassiev Due To A Back Injury

French boxer Tony Yoka has been forced to pull out of his WBA title fight against Russia's Murat Gassiev due to a back injury, as reported by L'Equipe and other media on Thursday.

The highly anticipated bout was initially set for July 11 in Moscow. This match was organized prior to the departure of Oleksandr Usyk from the title, who recently stepped down, leaving the belt to be contested.

The pullout has caused further disruptions in the heavyweight division, already in flux with Agit Kabayel as the new WBC champion and the WBO title held by Britain's Daniel Dubois, while the IBF title still remains vacant.