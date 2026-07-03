From Music to Marriage: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Surprise Union

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony. The New York Post's Page Six reported the couple, both 36, exchanged vows in front of a small group of loved ones. Plans for a celebration at Madison Square Garden are in motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Weak Jobs | Updated: 03-07-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 05:29 IST
From Music to Marriage: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Surprise Union
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In a surprising turn of events, pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly entered marital bliss. According to a report by the New York Post's Page Six, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony.

The union, shrouded in secrecy, reportedly took place in the presence of a few close friends and family members. Though the location and exact time remain undisclosed, the Post noted that Swift's private jet had recently been in Nashville, leading to speculation about the ceremony's venue.

Plans are underway for a larger celebration at New York's illustrious Madison Square Garden, a fitting venue for one of pop culture's most talked-about couples. Swift's representative has yet to comment on the report.

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