Sports Highlights: Ovechkin Returns, Brown Traded, Swift Weds

NHL icon Alex Ovechkin has signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Washington Capitals, foregoing retirement to continue his record-breaking career.

In Major League Baseball, Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras received suspensions for a recent altercation, while other players opted for free agency. Concurrently, the Ice Bucket Challenge is experiencing a revival in response to Chris Johnson's ALS diagnosis.

In NBA news, Jaylen Brown's transfer to the Philadelphia 76ers has impacted championship odds. Meanwhile, rumors swirl about a private wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, while Argentina's soccer fans turn Miami into a football hotspot.