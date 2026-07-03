Sports Highlights: Ovechkin Returns, Brown Traded, Swift Weds

The latest sports news features Alex Ovechkin rejoining the Washington Capitals, Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras facing suspensions, and notable players turning free agents. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's private marriage to Travis Kelce, Jaylen Brown's trade to the 76ers, and Argentina fans' fervor in Miami highlight an eventful week in sports and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 05:25 IST
Sports Highlights: Ovechkin Returns, Brown Traded, Swift Weds

NHL icon Alex Ovechkin has signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Washington Capitals, foregoing retirement to continue his record-breaking career.

In Major League Baseball, Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras received suspensions for a recent altercation, while other players opted for free agency. Concurrently, the Ice Bucket Challenge is experiencing a revival in response to Chris Johnson's ALS diagnosis.

In NBA news, Jaylen Brown's transfer to the Philadelphia 76ers has impacted championship odds. Meanwhile, rumors swirl about a private wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, while Argentina's soccer fans turn Miami into a football hotspot.

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