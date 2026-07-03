Ange Postecoglou Takes Charge: New Head Coach of Al-Nassr

Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as the head coach of Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, after previous stints in the Premier League. With a history of delivering titles in his second season, the Australian aims to revitalize his career alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and lead Al-Nassr to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ange Postecoglou Has Been Appointed The New Head Coach Of Alnassr On A Twoyear Deal | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:31 IST
Ange Postecoglou Takes Charge: New Head Coach of Al-Nassr
Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has embarked on a new journey, taking on the role of head coach for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The club announced his two-year contract on Friday, setting high hopes for the Australian as he attempts to restore his career's momentum following challenging spells in the Premier League.

The 60-year-old manager comes with a prolific trophy cabinet, having previously steered Celtic to two consecutive Scottish Premiership titles and guided Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F Marinos to league success. Despite setbacks, including an abrupt end with Nottingham Forest, Postecoglou is seen as a strategic appointment for Al-Nassr.

Postecoglou inherits a talented squad, notably featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a pivotal role in securing the Saudi Pro League title last season. Amidst speculation about a return to international management, Al-Nassr's backing proves a pivotal opportunity for Postecoglou to shine on a prestigious stage again.

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