Ange Postecoglou Takes Charge at Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a two-year contract. Postecoglou has a rich managerial history, having previously led teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. His appointment signals a new era for Al-Nassr's football ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alnassr Have Appointed Ange Postecoglou As Their New Head Coach On A Twoyear Deal | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:10 IST
Ange Postecoglou Takes Charge at Al-Nassr
Ange Postecoglou

Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, confirmed on Friday the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach under a two-year contract.

The decision highlights Al-Nassr's ambition to strengthen their leadership, bringing Postecoglou's proven expertise to the forefront.

Postecoglou, a seasoned manager, is known for his previous work with major Premier League teams, including Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026