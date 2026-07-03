Ange Postecoglou Takes Charge at Al-Nassr

Alnassr Have Appointed Ange Postecoglou As Their New Head Coach On A Twoyear Deal

Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, confirmed on Friday the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach under a two-year contract.

The decision highlights Al-Nassr's ambition to strengthen their leadership, bringing Postecoglou's proven expertise to the forefront.

Postecoglou, a seasoned manager, is known for his previous work with major Premier League teams, including Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.