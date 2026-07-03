Ange Postecoglou Takes Charge at Al-Nassr
Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a two-year contract. Postecoglou has a rich managerial history, having previously led teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. His appointment signals a new era for Al-Nassr's football ambitions.
Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, confirmed on Friday the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach under a two-year contract.
The decision highlights Al-Nassr's ambition to strengthen their leadership, bringing Postecoglou's proven expertise to the forefront.
Postecoglou, a seasoned manager, is known for his previous work with major Premier League teams, including Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.