All Blacks' Challenge: Patrick Tuipulotu's Unexpected Calf Injury

All Blacks Lock Patrick Tuipulotu Has Been Ruled Out Of Their Nations Championship Opener Against France In Christchurch On Saturday Due To A Calf Injury

All Blacks star lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been officially ruled out from their much-anticipated Nations Championship opening match against France due to a calf injury.

The disappointing news was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby, adding a hurdle for the team before their Saturday clash in Christchurch.

In response, the 23-year-old Jamie Hannah has been called up to fill the gap, entering the bench as a replacement for Tuipulotu.