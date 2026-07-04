All Blacks' Challenge: Patrick Tuipulotu's Unexpected Calf Injury

All Blacks player Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the Nations Championship opener against France due to a calf injury. The match is in Christchurch on Saturday. Jamie Hannah, who is 23 years old, will replace Tuipulotu on the bench for this crucial encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | All Blacks Lock Patrick Tuipulotu Has Been Ruled Out Of Their Nations Championship Opener Against France In Christchurch On Saturday Due To A Calf Injury | Updated: 04-07-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 11:53 IST
All Blacks' Challenge: Patrick Tuipulotu's Unexpected Calf Injury

All Blacks star lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been officially ruled out from their much-anticipated Nations Championship opening match against France due to a calf injury.

The disappointing news was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby, adding a hurdle for the team before their Saturday clash in Christchurch.

In response, the 23-year-old Jamie Hannah has been called up to fill the gap, entering the bench as a replacement for Tuipulotu.

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