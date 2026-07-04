All Blacks' Challenge: Patrick Tuipulotu's Unexpected Calf Injury
All Blacks player Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the Nations Championship opener against France due to a calf injury. The match is in Christchurch on Saturday. Jamie Hannah, who is 23 years old, will replace Tuipulotu on the bench for this crucial encounter.
All Blacks star lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been officially ruled out from their much-anticipated Nations Championship opening match against France due to a calf injury.
The disappointing news was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby, adding a hurdle for the team before their Saturday clash in Christchurch.
In response, the 23-year-old Jamie Hannah has been called up to fill the gap, entering the bench as a replacement for Tuipulotu.