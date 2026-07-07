Injury Setbacks for Wallabies Ahead of France Test in Nations Championship

Australia's Wallabies face challenges as flyhalf Carter Gordon and forward Tom Hooper suffer injuries ahead of the Nations Championship clash with France. Gordon is out for the remaining July tests, while Hooper also misses out. Despite disruptions, replacements are in place as Rugby Australia adapts strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Have Suffered A Major Blow Ahead Of The Second Nations Championship Test Against France With The Loss Of Flyhalf Carter Gordon And Loose Forward Tom Hooper To Injury Gordons Partnership With Halfback Ryan Lonergan Helped The Wallabies Make A Flying Start In The Nations Championship Opener Against Ireland On Saturday | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:29 IST
Injury Setbacks for Wallabies Ahead of France Test in Nations Championship
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Australia's Wallabies are grappling with significant injury setbacks ahead of their Nations Championship encounter against France. Key players Carter Gordon and Tom Hooper have been sidelined, potentially affecting team dynamics and performance.

Gordon's withdrawal due to a calf strain further complicates the Wallabies' lineup for the upcoming July tests against France and Italy. The flyhalf has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, impacting his contribution to the team.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia is reconfiguring its strategy, with replacements like Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Ben Donaldson stepping up to fill the gaps. The team remains focused on maintaining competitive momentum despite the hurdles.

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