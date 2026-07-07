Scaloni Highlights Rigors of World Cup 2026 as Argentina Prepares for Egypt Clash

Argentina's World Cup campaign faces fierce competition as head coach Lionel Scaloni remarks on the challenging nature of the 2026 tournament. Speaking before Argentina's Round of 16 encounter with Egypt, Scaloni noted the absence of a dominant team, with even powerful squads like France and Spain facing unexpected hurdles.

The coach assured fans of Lionel Messi's readiness, stating the veteran player, now 39, is set to make his 30th World Cup appearance. Messi's availability is a morale boost for Argentina, which has consistently performed well in recent years, though Scaloni acknowledged the need for continuous improvement.

Looking toward the next match, Scaloni warned against underestimating Egypt, praising their experience and skill. With players like Mohamed Salah posing potential threats, Argentina remains vigilant as they aim to advance in the tournament. The winner of this contest will meet Colombia or Switzerland in subsequent rounds.