Jude Bellingham's World Cup Heroics Draw Bold Zidane Comparisons

John Terry lauds Jude Bellingham's extraordinary World Cup performance, likening him to Zinedine Zidane. Despite acknowledging the ambitious comparison, Terry highlights Bellingham's leadership and goalscoring prowess. Bellingham's double against Mexico led England to a historic Azteca Stadium victory, marking a significant milestone ahead of their clash with Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:40 IST
Jude Bellingham's World Cup Heroics Draw Bold Zidane Comparisons
England's Jude Bellingham during FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Croatia (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Former England captain John Terry has showered praises upon Jude Bellingham, following the midfielder's standout World Cup performance, drawing parallels to the legendary Zinedine Zidane. While admitting the comparison is ambitious, Terry emphasized Bellingham's remarkable influence on the game.

“You see, Jude, last night, I compared him to Zinedine Zidane, and I was maybe a little bit ambitious, but look at that game last night with what he's doing, he is unbelievable,” Terry remarked to Goal.com, highlighting Bellingham's two goals and his partnership with Harry Kane.

Bellingham etched his name in the World Cup annals by becoming the first player since Diego Maradona to net twice in a match at the Azteca Stadium, sealing England's 3-2 win over Mexico and setting up a quarter-final face-off with Norway. This achievement also marked England as the first team in World Cup history to conquer Mexico at the iconic venue.

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