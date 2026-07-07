Jude Bellingham's World Cup Heroics Draw Bold Zidane Comparisons

Former England captain John Terry has showered praises upon Jude Bellingham, following the midfielder's standout World Cup performance, drawing parallels to the legendary Zinedine Zidane. While admitting the comparison is ambitious, Terry emphasized Bellingham's remarkable influence on the game.

“You see, Jude, last night, I compared him to Zinedine Zidane, and I was maybe a little bit ambitious, but look at that game last night with what he's doing, he is unbelievable,” Terry remarked to Goal.com, highlighting Bellingham's two goals and his partnership with Harry Kane.

Bellingham etched his name in the World Cup annals by becoming the first player since Diego Maradona to net twice in a match at the Azteca Stadium, sealing England's 3-2 win over Mexico and setting up a quarter-final face-off with Norway. This achievement also marked England as the first team in World Cup history to conquer Mexico at the iconic venue.