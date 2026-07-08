Egypt's Hassan Boycotts World Cup in Protest of Argentina's Controversial Win

After a contentious 3-2 loss to Argentina, Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan announced he will boycott the rest of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing unfair treatment and lack of fair play. Despite Egypt's initial lead, Argentina scored three late goals, prompting Hassan to criticize external influences in the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:16 IST
Egypt's Hassan Boycotts World Cup in Protest of Argentina's Controversial Win
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a heated and disputed 3-2 defeat to the reigning champions Argentina, Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan has declared he will abstain from watching the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hassan, deeply dissatisfied with the officiating, claimed the tournament lacked 'fair play' and 'justice.'

The thrilling match saw Egypt on the cusp of a monumental upset, as Yasser Ibrahim netted a header in the 15th minute and goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir heroically denied Lionel Messi from the penalty spot. Egypt's lead grew in the 67th minute with Mostafa Ziko's goal, initiated by a rapid counterattack involving Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan, seemingly ensuring an early exit for Argentina.

However, the game's momentum shifted dramatically in its final minutes. Argentina's Cristian Romero scored a vital header in the 79th minute, followed by Lionel Messi's equalizing goal just four minutes later. Enzo Fernandez clinched the victory in stoppage time, leaving a visibly frustrated Hassan to assert post-match that his side was treated unjustly, insinuating external pressures influenced the outcome, as reported by ESPN UK.

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