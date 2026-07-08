Tammy Beaumont: A Stellar Legacy in English Women's Cricket
England batter Tammy Beaumont retires from international cricket at 35 after a remarkable 17-year career. Recognized for her record-breaking performances, she inspired a new generation of players. Beaumont's last international appearance will be against India. She remains a pivotal figure in women's cricket history, particularly noted for her World Cup performance.
Tammy Beaumont, a prominent figure in English women's cricket, has announced her retirement from international play at the age of 35. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed her departure as she prepares for her final international match against India at Lord's.
In an illustrious career spanning 17 years, Beaumont made 260 appearances for England and emerged as the leading century-maker in one-day internationals. She contributed significantly to England's success, notably in the 2017 Women's World Cup, where she topped the run charts and earned the Player of the Tournament honor.
Reflecting on her career, Beaumont expressed pride in inspiring young players and advancing the women's game. As she transitions to domestic cricket, her legacy includes being one of only two English women to achieve centuries in all formats and holding records like the highest score in women's Tests.