Tammy Beaumont: A Stellar Legacy in English Women's Cricket

England batter Tammy Beaumont retires from international cricket at 35 after a remarkable 17-year career. Recognized for her record-breaking performances, she inspired a new generation of players. Beaumont's last international appearance will be against India. She remains a pivotal figure in women's cricket history, particularly noted for her World Cup performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Batter Tammy Beaumont Has Announced Her Retirement From International Cricket At The Age Of | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:58 IST
Tammy Beaumont: A Stellar Legacy in English Women's Cricket
Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont, a prominent figure in English women's cricket, has announced her retirement from international play at the age of 35. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed her departure as she prepares for her final international match against India at Lord's.

In an illustrious career spanning 17 years, Beaumont made 260 appearances for England and emerged as the leading century-maker in one-day internationals. She contributed significantly to England's success, notably in the 2017 Women's World Cup, where she topped the run charts and earned the Player of the Tournament honor.

Reflecting on her career, Beaumont expressed pride in inspiring young players and advancing the women's game. As she transitions to domestic cricket, her legacy includes being one of only two English women to achieve centuries in all formats and holding records like the highest score in women's Tests.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026