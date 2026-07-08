Tammy Beaumont: A Stellar Legacy in English Women's Cricket

England Batter Tammy Beaumont Has Announced Her Retirement From International Cricket At The Age Of

Tammy Beaumont, a prominent figure in English women's cricket, has announced her retirement from international play at the age of 35. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed her departure as she prepares for her final international match against India at Lord's.

In an illustrious career spanning 17 years, Beaumont made 260 appearances for England and emerged as the leading century-maker in one-day internationals. She contributed significantly to England's success, notably in the 2017 Women's World Cup, where she topped the run charts and earned the Player of the Tournament honor.

Reflecting on her career, Beaumont expressed pride in inspiring young players and advancing the women's game. As she transitions to domestic cricket, her legacy includes being one of only two English women to achieve centuries in all formats and holding records like the highest score in women's Tests.