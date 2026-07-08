Jordan Henderson's Surprising Return to England Team

England Midfielder Jordan Henderson Has Rejoined The Squad In Kansas City After Undergoing Surgery On A Broken Arm Incurred During Celebrations After Sundays World Cup Last Win Over Mexico The Yearold Slipped Climbing Over A Barrier At Mexico Citys Azteca Stadium And Later Underwent Surgery In Kansas City Surgery Done Now Lets Get Ready For The Big One Saturday Henderson Posted On Instagram On Wednesday The Injury Rules Henderson Out Of Playing During The Tournament But The Former Liverpool Captain Remains Part Of Thomas Tuchels Squad In Terms Of Leadership England Face Norway In The Quarterfinals On Saturday In Miami

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has made an unexpected return to the squad in Kansas City following surgery on a broken arm. The injury, sustained during World Cup victory celebrations, sidelined him from playing, but not from his leadership role within the team.

After slipping while climbing a barrier at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, the 36-year-old underwent a successful operation in Kansas City. On Instagram, Henderson assured fans, saying, 'Surgery done! Now let's get ready for the big one Saturday!'

The former Liverpool captain continues to inspire the team as they prepare to face Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Miami, providing invaluable support despite his on-field absence.