Centre explores linking ULPIN with DIGIPIN for smarter land services

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR), under the Ministry of Rural Development, has initiated discussions with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and the Department of Posts to explore integration between the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) and DIGIPIN, India's digital addressing framework. The move is expected to strengthen digital land governance and improve the delivery of citizen services through better use of geospatial technologies.

The brainstorming meeting was chaired by Department of Land Resources Secretary Shri Narendra Bhooshan and attended by Joint Secretary Shri P. Narahari, Additional Director General (Posts) Shri Gokul V. C., NIUA Director Ms. Debolina Kundu, along with senior officials from the participating organisations. The discussions focused on combining the strengths of the two digital platforms to build a more connected and efficient public service ecosystem.

Integration aims to improve interoperability and public services

ULPIN provides every rural and urban land parcel with a unique digital identity, helping improve land records and property management. DIGIPIN, developed by the Department of Posts, enables precise geo-referenced digital addressing, making location identification more accurate and reliable. Officials said integrating these two systems will improve interoperability across government platforms, enabling departments to share information more efficiently while supporting the Government of India's Whole-of-Government approach to Digital Public Infrastructure. The combined framework is expected to simplify land administration, improve service delivery and strengthen digital governance by creating more accurate and connected land and address databases.

Pilot projects and open APIs to support innovation

As part of the initiative, participants agreed to launch pilot projects to evaluate practical applications of the integrated systems in different sectors. The organisations will also work together to develop an open, standards-based API architecture, allowing seamless data exchange between government platforms. The open framework is expected to encourage startups, developers and technology innovators to build citizen-focused geospatial applications and value-added digital services using secure and interoperable data systems.

The Department of Land Resources said the collaboration marks an important step towards creating a secure, interoperable and future-ready digital ecosystem for land governance. The initiative supports the broader objectives of Digital India by promoting open standards, innovation and digital transformation while improving the efficiency of public services across the country.