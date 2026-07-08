Judge Upholds Multi-Million Dollar Verdict for E. Jean Carroll Against Donald Trump

A U.S. judge has authorized the payment of $5.8 million to E. Jean Carroll, following a jury's verdict that found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. Trump's attempts to appeal the verdict have been denied by the Supreme Court, and Carroll seeks to donate the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Judge On Wednesday Authorized The Payment Of A Multimillion Dollar Verdict To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found President Donald Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her Us District Judge Lewis Kaplan In Manhattan Ordered The Disbursement Of Nearly Million To The Former Elle Magazine Columnist | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:14 IST
Judge Upholds Multi-Million Dollar Verdict for E. Jean Carroll Against Donald Trump
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A U.S. judge has approved the distribution of a multi-million dollar settlement to magazine writer E. Jean Carroll, stemming from a 2023 civil verdict against former President Donald Trump. Trump was found liable for both sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, paving the way for her to receive the funds.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered $5.8 million to be disbursed to the former Elle columnist, a sum that combines the original $5 million verdict plus interest. The funds had been held in escrow while Trump pursued an appeal, which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review on June 29.

Carroll and Trump's legal teams have yet to comment. Trump’s attorneys argue that Carroll should wait for the Supreme Court to revisit the case. Meanwhile, Carroll, 82, has expressed her intentions to donate the funds, though Trump claims this could cause irreversible harm if the original verdict is overturned in Trump's favor.

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