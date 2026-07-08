Calls Intensify for Independent Probe Amid Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston

There Were Growing Calls On Wednesday For An Independent Investigation Into The Fatal Shooting Of A Man In Houston By A Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Agent

The death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo at the hands of an ICE agent in Houston has intensified calls for an independent investigation. On Tuesday, Salgado was fatally shot after allegedly ramming into an ICE vehicle. His death has stirred public outcry, with claims of excessive force used by immigration officers.

Ronaldo Salgado, the son of the deceased, described his father as a long-time construction worker in the U.S., striving for the American dream. He criticized the use of deadly force on his father, calling for a full investigation, supported by local Latino advocacy groups and several Congress members.

The incident adds to a series of controversial ICE shootings amid increased deportation efforts under the Trump administration. While ICE and FBI probes are underway, Houston officials demand transparency and immediate action, highlighting ongoing concerns over ICE's enforcement tactics and the lack of body cameras during such operations.