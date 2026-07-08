Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses: A New Chapter in Women's Football

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has officially joined the Women's Super League club, London City Lionesses, according to the club's announcement on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Spanish international leaves Barcelona, where she spent 14 years amassing numerous titles, including four UEFA Women's Champions League victories.

Putellas, who contributed to Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup triumph, expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, noting the club's commitment to growth as an independent entity resonates with her. The high-profile signing is expected to elevate London City Lionesses' status and attract top talent, furthering their competitive aims.