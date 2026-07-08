Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses: A New Chapter in Women's Football

Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, has joined the Women's Super League club London City Lionesses after a successful career at Barcelona. Her move aims to boost the club's ambitions for domestic and European success. Putellas was part of Spain's 2023 World Cup-winning team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Twotime Ballon Dor Winner Alexia Putellas Has Signed For Womens Super League Club London City Lionesses | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:01 IST
Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses: A New Chapter in Women's Football

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has officially joined the Women's Super League club, London City Lionesses, according to the club's announcement on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Spanish international leaves Barcelona, where she spent 14 years amassing numerous titles, including four UEFA Women's Champions League victories.

Putellas, who contributed to Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup triumph, expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, noting the club's commitment to growth as an independent entity resonates with her. The high-profile signing is expected to elevate London City Lionesses' status and attract top talent, furthering their competitive aims.

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