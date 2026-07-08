Ipswich Town's Historic Signing of Brazilian Talent Emersonn

In a headline-grabbing move, Ipswich Town has signed Brazilian striker Emersonn Correia da Silva from Toulouse for a record fee of 26.6 million pounds, marking the first acquisition under new manager Gary O'Neil.

The 21-year-old forward expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League, stating that it has always been a dream of his and that Ipswich Town is the perfect club for this new chapter in his career.

Emersonn scored seven goals in 31 matches at Toulouse and has prior experience with Athletico Paranaense and Turkish club Goztepe. Ipswich will mark their return to the top flight against Sunderland on August 22.