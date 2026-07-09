Rafael Marquez Takes Helm as Mexico's Head Coach

Mexico Have Appointed Rafael Marquez As Head Coach To Succeed Javier Aguirre Following The Cohosts Elimination From The World Cup

In a bold move, Rafael Marquez has been appointed as the new head coach for Mexico's national football team, following the departure of Javier Aguirre. This appointment comes in light of Mexico's elimination from the World Cup, where they showcased a strong performance under Aguirre's guidance.

The Mexican football federation announced this strategic decision as part of their ongoing 'Project 2030,' a vision launched in August 2024, which had initially seen Marquez step in as assistant coach as part of a planned succession strategy.

Marquez brings with him a wealth of experience, both as a former player with significant international accolades and as a coach in the Spanish leagues. Under Aguirre's leadership, Mexico not only thrived in the Nations League and Gold Cup but also broke a 40-year streak by winning a World Cup knockout match.