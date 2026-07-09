Calls for Justice: Investigation into Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston

Demands Mounted On Wednesday For An Independent Investigation Into A Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Officers Fatal Shooting Of A Man Driving To Work In Houston On Tuesday

Demands intensified this week for an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. Critics are voicing concerns about excessive force and racial targeting amid a broader crackdown on immigration.

Since January 2025, six people have been killed during immigration enforcement operations, highlighting the deadliness of the ongoing deportation campaign under President Donald Trump. The Houston shooting drew particular attention with advocates and community leaders demanding transparency and accountability.

Araujo, a Mexican national, was allegedly shot after refusing officers' commands during a traffic stop. His family and advocates, however, dispute this narrative, calling for unbiased investigations free from ICE influence. The case has sparked national debate, drawing demonstrations and legal action from both U.S. and Mexican officials.