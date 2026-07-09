Trump Pushes for Supreme Court Rehearing on Birthright Citizenship

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to request the U.S. Supreme Court to rehear a case on birthright citizenship. This followed the court's rejection of his attempt to limit citizenship rights. The former president criticizes the decision and vows immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Will Ask The Us Supreme Court To Rehear A Case Challenging Birthright Citizenship | Updated: 09-07-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 03:10 IST
Trump Pushes for Supreme Court Rehearing on Birthright Citizenship
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Former President Donald Trump announced plans to request a rehearing from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding birthright citizenship. This comes after the court dismissed his efforts to limit such rights.

Despite a conservative majority that includes three judges appointed by Trump, the court voted 6-3 against him. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling that Trump described as a "miscarriage of justice."

Trump, a relentless figure in challenging presidential power, issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship last year. He now calls for an "immediate" rehearing on a matter he sees as foundational to his immigration policies.

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