Trump Pushes for Supreme Court Rehearing on Birthright Citizenship
Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to request the U.S. Supreme Court to rehear a case on birthright citizenship. This followed the court's rejection of his attempt to limit citizenship rights. The former president criticizes the decision and vows immediate action.
Former President Donald Trump announced plans to request a rehearing from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding birthright citizenship. This comes after the court dismissed his efforts to limit such rights.
Despite a conservative majority that includes three judges appointed by Trump, the court voted 6-3 against him. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling that Trump described as a "miscarriage of justice."
Trump, a relentless figure in challenging presidential power, issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship last year. He now calls for an "immediate" rehearing on a matter he sees as foundational to his immigration policies.