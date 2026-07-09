Trump Pushes for Supreme Court Rehearing on Birthright Citizenship

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Will Ask The Us Supreme Court To Rehear A Case Challenging Birthright Citizenship

Former President Donald Trump announced plans to request a rehearing from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding birthright citizenship. This comes after the court dismissed his efforts to limit such rights.

Despite a conservative majority that includes three judges appointed by Trump, the court voted 6-3 against him. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling that Trump described as a "miscarriage of justice."

Trump, a relentless figure in challenging presidential power, issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship last year. He now calls for an "immediate" rehearing on a matter he sees as foundational to his immigration policies.