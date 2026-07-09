Anton Segner: A Historic Leap for German Rugby
Anton Segner is poised to become the first German-born player to join the ranks of the All Blacks. His landmark inclusion comes as he is named on the bench for Saturday's Nations Championship test against Italy in Wellington, signifying a groundbreaking moment for German rugby.
Anton Segner is on the brink of making history as the first German-born player to potentially don the All Blacks jersey.
Nominated for the bench in the upcoming Nations Championship test against Italy in Wellington, Segner's inclusion marks a significant milestone for both his career and German rugby.
This landmark moment symbolizes a broadened international reach within the celebrated All Blacks team, spotlighting the growing globalization of rugby talent.