Anton Segner: A Historic Leap for German Rugby

Anton Segner Could Become The First Germanborn Player To Represent The All Blacks After He Was Named On The Bench For Saturdays Nations Championship Test Against Italy In Wellington

Anton Segner is on the brink of making history as the first German-born player to potentially don the All Blacks jersey.

Nominated for the bench in the upcoming Nations Championship test against Italy in Wellington, Segner's inclusion marks a significant milestone for both his career and German rugby.

This landmark moment symbolizes a broadened international reach within the celebrated All Blacks team, spotlighting the growing globalization of rugby talent.