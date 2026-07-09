Anton Segner: A Historic Leap for German Rugby

Anton Segner is poised to become the first German-born player to join the ranks of the All Blacks. His landmark inclusion comes as he is named on the bench for Saturday's Nations Championship test against Italy in Wellington, signifying a groundbreaking moment for German rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anton Segner Could Become The First Germanborn Player To Represent The All Blacks After He Was Named On The Bench For Saturdays Nations Championship Test Against Italy In Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 09:31 IST
Anton Segner: A Historic Leap for German Rugby

Anton Segner is on the brink of making history as the first German-born player to potentially don the All Blacks jersey.

Nominated for the bench in the upcoming Nations Championship test against Italy in Wellington, Segner's inclusion marks a significant milestone for both his career and German rugby.

This landmark moment symbolizes a broadened international reach within the celebrated All Blacks team, spotlighting the growing globalization of rugby talent.

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