Sprint Sensation Gout Gout's Heartbreaking Setback

Australian sprinter Gout Gout, 18, is forced to miss the World Under-20 Championships due to a hamstring injury. Gout had prioritized this event over the Commonwealth Games but now focuses on recovery. He previously set a world under-20 record in April, clocking 19.67 seconds in the 200m.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australian Sprint Sensation Gout Gout Will Miss Next Months World Under Championships After Suffering A Left Hamstring Tear In Training In Brisbane | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:35 IST
Sprint Sensation Gout Gout's Heartbreaking Setback

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout will not compete in next month's World Under-20 Championships due to a hamstring tear suffered during training in Brisbane. The 18-year-old had been preparing for races in Eugene, Oregon, including the 200 meters and the 4x400m relay.

Gout, who chose to forgo this month's Commonwealth Games to focus on the under-20 championships, expressed his disappointment on Instagram, acknowledging the challenges of athletics. 'I'm very disappointed but I have no other possibility but to accept the situation,' he stated.

He now shifts his attention towards rehabilitation, aiming to return stronger by 2027. Gout previously set a world under-20 record in the 200m with a time of 19.67 seconds during the Australian Championships in April, outperforming his own national record.

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