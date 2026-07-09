Russian Athletics Federation Challenges International Ban

The Russian Athletics Federation has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging the World Athletics Council's decision to extend the suspension of Russian athletes. The federation deems this move discriminatory, seeking legal intervention, despite the IOC's provisional lifting of its suspension on the Russian Olympic Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Russian Athletics Federation Said On Thursday It Had Lodged An Appeal With Sports Highest Court Over The World Athletics Councils Decision To Extend The Suspension Of Russian Athletes From International Competitions The Council Reaffirmed The Exclusion Of Russian And Belarusian Athletes On July | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:41 IST
Russian Athletics Federation Challenges International Ban

In a bold move, the Russian Athletics Federation announced on Thursday its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the World Athletics Council's decision to prolong the ban on Russian athletes. The council had previously upheld the ban, citing reasons tied to the Ukraine invasion.

Russian Athletics labels the decision as discriminatory and has secured the expertise of specialist lawyers for their legal battle. This move comes in the wake of the International Olympic Committee's decision to provisionally lift its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Despite these developments, Russian track-and-field athletes remain sidelined from international events. Meanwhile, they continue to compete under a neutral status at global gatherings, including the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

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