Russia Halts Diesel Exports to Address Fuel Shortages

Russia Introduced A Ban On Diesel Exports On Wednesday And Will Begin Importing Fuel In July As Part Of Measures To Address Widespread Gasoline And Diesel Supply Issues

In a drastic move to tackle the pressing fuel shortages, Russia introduced a ban on diesel exports on Wednesday. The government announced the decision, which will see the nation import fuel from July to stabilize its domestic market.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the development during a televised government meeting. He emphasized that the ban is an attempt to alleviate the growing concerns among Russians facing difficulties at the pumps.

This strategic shift marks an important effort by the Russian government to ensure a steady supply for its citizens, amid rising fears of long-term fuel shortages.