Germany to buy US Tomahawks in shift towards own long-range capability  

Germany will ‌purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States and station them on German soil, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday, in a shift from planned U.S. deployments to Germany's own long-range strike capability. Merz told lawmakers he ‌had sealed the deal with the U.S. government on the sidelines of a NATO summit in ‌Ankara, adding that the meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday had exceeded his expectations.

"We are closing a critical strategic gap in our defence, while simultaneously working to develop our own European systems and station them in Europe," he said. According to German government ⁠sources, Washington ​committed to granting approval in ⁠August for Germany to procure Tomahawk missiles and corresponding ground-based Typhon launchers in a letter of intent signed on Tuesday. The number ⁠of missiles and launchers Germany plans to acquire has not been disclosed as it is classified information. The planned ​purchase appears to fit with U.S. President Donald Trump's push for European allies to pay ⁠for their own security, for example by buying U.S. weapons. The fate of the Tomahawk supply had been unclear after Trump announced ⁠in ​May that he would reduce U.S. military presence in Germany. That was seen as a cancellation of a plan under the previous administration to deploy a U.S. battalion equipped with long-range Tomahawk missiles to ⁠Germany. It was intended as an interim solution that would serve as a powerful deterrent against Russia ⁠while Europeans developed their own ⁠version of such weapons. Germany makes its own cruise missiles, the Taurus, but their range of around 500 km (311 miles) is three to five times shorter than ‌the Tomahawks'.