Germany to buy US Tomahawks in shift towards own long-range capability  

Germany will acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles and corresponding launchers from the US, closing a strategic defence gap while developing European systems, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Thursday.

Reuters | Germany Will Purchase Tomahawk Cruise Missiles From The United States And Station Them On German Soil | Updated: 09-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 17:04 IST
Germany to buy US Tomahawks in shift towards own long-range capability  
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will ‌purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States and station them on German soil, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday, in a shift from planned U.S. deployments to Germany's own long-range strike capability. Merz told lawmakers he ‌had sealed the deal with the U.S. government on the sidelines of a NATO summit in ‌Ankara, adding that the meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday had exceeded his expectations.

"We are closing a critical strategic gap in our defence, while simultaneously working to develop our own European systems and station them in Europe," he said. According to German government ⁠sources, Washington ​committed to granting approval in ⁠August for Germany to procure Tomahawk missiles and corresponding ground-based Typhon launchers in a letter of intent signed on Tuesday. The number ⁠of missiles and launchers Germany plans to acquire has not been disclosed as it is classified information. The planned ​purchase appears to fit with U.S. President Donald Trump's push for European allies to pay ⁠for their own security, for example by buying U.S. weapons. The fate of the Tomahawk supply had been unclear after Trump announced ⁠in ​May that he would reduce U.S. military presence in Germany. That was seen as a cancellation of a plan under the previous administration to deploy a U.S. battalion equipped with long-range Tomahawk missiles to ⁠Germany. It was intended as an interim solution that would serve as a powerful deterrent against Russia ⁠while Europeans developed their own ⁠version of such weapons. Germany makes its own cruise missiles, the Taurus, but their range of around 500 km (311 miles) is three to five times shorter than ‌the Tomahawks'.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026