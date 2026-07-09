Ireland's New Faces Ready for Battle Against Japan

Ireland's rugby team is set to debut four new players against Japan in the Nations Championship. Coach Andy Farrell has named his side for the match in Newcastle, Australia, with number eight Sean Jansen among those gaining their first caps. The match promises competitive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ireland Are Set To Hand First Caps To Four Players After Coach Andy Farrell Named His Side To Face Japan In Their Nations Championship Clash In Newcastle | Updated: 09-07-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 10:52 IST
Ireland's New Faces Ready for Battle Against Japan
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In an exciting development for Irish rugby, Coach Andy Farrell has decided to introduce four newcomers to the international scene in Saturday's match against Japan, part of the esteemed Nations Championship.

The game, set to unfold in Newcastle, Australia, sees number eight Sean Jansen as one of the debutants. His inclusion is anticipated to bring fresh energy to the team.

This strategic move is expected to add a new dimension to Ireland's play, promising a thrilling encounter against the Japanese squad, who have proven to be formidable opponents in recent years.

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