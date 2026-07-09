Soccer-Brentford sign striker Callum Wilson on free transfer after West Ham exit

Brentford Have Signed Striker Callum Wilson On A Oneyear Contract Following His Departure From West Ham United

Brentford have signed striker ​Callum Wilson on ​a one-year contract ‌following his ​departure from West Ham United, the Premier League club said on ‌Thursday.

"There is unbelievable quality in the dressing room, and I've met people today who are all very welcoming. ‌You do get that family feel here so, ‌like I say, I'm looking forward to getting started," Wilson said in a statement.