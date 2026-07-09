FIFA World Cup 2026: US' Pulistic to be sidelined for weeks after injury during R16 clash against Belgium

US striker Christian Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture in his leg during the side's round of 16 FIFA World Cup loss to Belgium, which could see the AC Milan player miss weeks of action, as per The Athletic. Pulisic suffered an injury during the 52nd minute of his side's 4-1 defeat, when he attempted a shot at the edge of the penalty box, but kicked the back of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans' calf. While Pulisic, who had struggled with his calf during the tournament, tried to play as much as he could, he hobbled around and was substituted in the 59th minute.

"I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play," he said after the match as quoted by The Athletic. As per sources, the medical assessments and tests later revealed the injury to be a bone bruise and microfracture of the tibia/fibula.

The striker was seen in crutches at the team hotel the next day, and had the US won, he would have been unfit to play the remainder of the tournament. Pulisic's estimated time for return is sometime in August, which will mark the start of training ahead of the new Serie A season, with AC Milan playing their campaign opener on August 23. This was Pulisic's second injury during this World Cup, setting up two goals against Paraguay in the league stage before leaving the match at halftime due to a calf injury. He missed the group stage clash against Australia, played as a substitute against Turkey, before starting in the round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ahead of the new season with AC Milan, a club he has been representing since 2023, the team's new manager, Ruben Amorim, speaking on Wednesday, hailed the US striker as a "really talented player". "He is perfect for the way I think about football, especially here in Italy, where sometimes the teams defend so well that there is less space between the lines. He is a player who can make the difference in that kind of space. I know the strengths of Pulisic, I believe in him, he will be supported in our club. I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, and have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has. ... Pulisic is really important for us," he said.

Pulisic's Milan deal runs through the end of the upcoming season. (ANI)