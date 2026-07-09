Biathlon-Biathlon body maintains Russian ban despite IOC's provisional reinstatement

The International Biathlon Union maintains its ban on Russian athletes, citing its unchanged position and 2022 Congress decision, despite the IOC's provisional lifting of the Russian Olympic Committee's suspension.

Reuters | The International Biathlon Union Will Maintain Its Ban On Russian Athletes | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:59 IST
Biathlon-Biathlon body maintains Russian ban despite IOC's provisional reinstatement
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The International Biathlon Union will maintain ​its ban on Russian athletes, ​the governing body said ‌after the ​International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. The decision underscores the ‌likelihood of a fragmented return for Russian athletes to international sport, with individual federations wielding independent bans over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"The IBU has ‌taken note of the IOC's decision regarding its recommendations to International ‌Federations on Russian athletes' participation in international competitions," the biathlon governing body said in a statement to Reuters, adding that its position remains unchanged and the IBU Congress ⁠decision ​of 2022 is ⁠still in place. The IBU initially imposed sanctions after the invasion started, suspending the Russian ⁠and Belarusian national federations and barring their athletes from elite competitions.

Tuesday's IOC executive board ​decision provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, which ⁠was imposed in October 2023 after the ROC recognised regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied ⁠regions ​of Ukraine. While IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated this week that the committee did not foresee a "patchwork" of participation across sports, the IBU ⁠joins World Athletics in publicly reaffirming its exclusion of Russian competitors. World ⁠Athletics reiterated its ⁠own ban last week.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2026 Milano Cortina ‌Winter Games.

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